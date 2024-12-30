Kyrie Irving Loses Conference Player of the Week to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The NBA announced Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 35.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG while leading the Thunder to a 4-0 record last week. The Thunder are on a 10-game winning streak, and Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as the MVP favorite is a big reason for that.
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was one of the finalists that Gilgeous-Alexander beat out for the honor. Irving averaged 31.3 PPG last week, including a 39-point game on Christmas and a 46-point outing against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. But the Mavericks were just 2-2 last week, losing both of the games that Irving had his biggest performances.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II Headline Injury Report For Mavericks-Kings
Luka Doncic is the only Maverick to win Conference Player of the Week so far this season, but Irving will have a chance to win one at some point over the next month or so with Doncic out. At the very least, Irving should be a shoo-in to make the All-Star Game, as he's averaging 24.6 PPG this season and should see his production increase over the next month. He last made an All-Star game in the season he was traded to Dallas in 2023.
Irving will be out for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, as Dallas is looking to manage his workload with Doncic out. They also have some big games coming up this week, playing the Houston Rockets on New Year's Day and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Kings: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter