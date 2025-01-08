Kyrie Irving Signs Three Players to Signature Shoe Line
Kyrie Irving is expanding his ANTA sneaker line, adding three NBA players to his signature series, all of them being current or former teammates. ANTA announced that they've added Daniel Gafford, Derrick Jones Jr., and Caris LeVert to the ANTA family.
Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr. were part of the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals last season alongside Irving. Gafford is still with the team while Jones signed with the LA Clippers this offseason. Caris LeVert was Irving's on the Brooklyn Nets and now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. "These guys are my brothers," Irving said, "players I’ve shared the journey with. Together, we aim to inspire the future of basketball and create a legacy globally."
ANTA released the following statement on Instagram: "They each exemplify the values of teamwork, resilience, and excellence, perfectly aligning with ANTA’s mission to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Within this new partnership, LeVert, Jones Jr., and Gafford will debut the ANTA KAI 1 TEAM, alongside the many colorways within the full ANTA Kai collection. With these new additions to the ANTA family— as brothers of Kai, and players he’s shared the journey with, we aim to inspire the future of basketball and create a legacy that resonates globally."
Gafford has bought all in on his new teammates since coming to Dallas in a trade last year. There was talk about him joining the Slovenian national team over the summer to play alongside Luka Doncic. While that didn't materialize, the interest is still there to potentially do it in the future. Now, he joins in on Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker line.
