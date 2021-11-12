WATCH Hardwood to Hip-Hop: Mavs Mixtape

DALLAS - Music and basketball can align like the stars if done just right.

And the wizards involved with the Dallas Mavericks have done it just right.

Mix some Dirk Nowitzki and some Luka Doncic and artists the Mavericks utilized in their 2021-2022 City Edition mixtape and ... it's art.

There is a Mavs past, and there is glory there - behind just Nowitzki's greatness, yes, even before him. And there is Dirk and then Doncic, all of it and all of them meshed together here to the beat of the Dallas hip-hop scene ... and of course the Dallas skyline and other notable pieces of scenery that tell a story about a city and about its MFFL love for its basketball team.

It's seamless ... almost like the Mavericks transition from Nowitzki to Doncic.

The Mavericks present the artistic talents of those involved in a revealing light, and the artists do their thing while putting on display the Mavericks journey as a franchise.

Will the Mavericks continue to dance to the rhythm of success? That is certainly the plan, with Luka Doncic as the centerpiece of it all.

A combination of the DFW music scene and the Dallas sports franchise makes for an entertaining marriage, and we applaud all of those involved for the final product here, which doesn't just promote "City Edition'' goodies but also pushes to the forefront the skills of this city when it comes to music ... and when it comes to hoops.

Artists as they appear in the video: The D.O.C., Big Tuck, and Bobby Sessions.

