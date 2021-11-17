Life Without Luka: How Jalen Brunson Can Rescue Mavs

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Life Without Luka: How Jalen Brunson Can Rescue Injured Doncic’s Mavs

    The Dallas Mavericks can count their blessings following the close call of Luka Doncic avoiding serious injury. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson is the answer.
    Author:

    DALLAS - Digesting the idea of Luka Doncic missing games following a Dallas Mavericks fourth-quarter comeback versus the playoff contender Denver Nuggets?

    It’s a lot to swallow.

    However, the fairness of an outcome sometimes comes as a luxury in sports. 

    Doncic collided on a Nuggets layup attempt in the last minute of Monday’s win. Luka has an ankle sprain and a knee sprain.

    So for the short term as he misses some time, Dallas must find someone to ignite the offense. 

    Life without Luka? 

    Thankfully for the Mavericks, Jalen Brunson is currently undergoing a coming-of-age season.

    With coach Jason Kidd at the helm, changes are apparent. Although it's not all sunshine and rainbows, one positive comes in the form of Brunson's uptick in usage.  

    Currently, Brunson's efficiency numbers don't correlate with last season's production. However, Brunson's increase in usage comes into play as a reason for a small dip in shooting percentages. As a more featured piece in the offense, the increased scoring (15 points per game) is in tune with Kidd's trusting of Brunson.

    Now, in an unfortunate circumstance, Brunson receives an opportunity to snag the keys.

    How will Dallas look without its superstar?

    First, expect more creation in transition, as Brunson has a knack for finding teammates in fastbreak sequences. More than at any point in his career, the 25-year-old backup point guard is finding the right receiver. Keeping his head on a swivel, ready for cutters and open looks, Brunson's apparent improvement in play-making theoretically will keep the Mavericks afloat with Doncic in street clothes. 

    Speaking of transitions, 14 percent of Jalen’s assists convert during fast breaks.

    Brunson's bulldog-like build also aids in the Mavericks' pursuit of the rim. By utilizing Basketball-Reference's database, one stat sticks out like a neon sign in Waco: The point guard is on pace to crush his career average of 12 and-one baskets recorded. Not even halfway through the season, Brunson converted on seven such plays. 

    Although Doncic's absence won't go unnoticed, Brunson's breakout season will come in handy. The next four games may indicate whether Dallas can survive in a short-season stretch without its superstar. 

    The victory versus the Nuggets provided a measuring stick for the Mavericks' playoff contender status. Facing the Western Conference champions in the Phoenix Suns in consecutive matches (starting Wednesday), then playing the MVP-level Paul George’s Los Angeles Clippers, makes for a daunting challenge.

    Kristaps Porzingis and others must do more now. But Life without Luka? It largely boils down to Brunson. 

