Luka's Mavs Are an NBA Finals 'Threat,' Says Analyst

The Dallas Mavericks hold a 9-4 record, which is good enough for third in the Western Conference. One analyst thinks they are a threat to make the NBA Finals. How legitimate is the Luka Doncic-led squad?

When the mushroom cloud of the Dallas Mavericks offseason appeared following the departure of Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle, doubt oozed from the fanbase.

Would the Mavericks continue their rise in the Western Conference without their long-time leaders? And is Jason Kidd the right person for the job?

All of those questions have received some "clues as answers'' sprinkled throughout this early season. Despite being less than 20 games into the season, ESPN's Zach Lowe has seen enough to believe the Mavericks have the potential to reach the NBA Finals.

What is a critical factor for such a great destination?

Lowe mentioned Kristaps Porzingis playing center while also anchoring the defense.

For the sake of "Small Sample Theater,'' DallasBasketball.com did some research. According to Cleaning The Glass, which doesn't account for garbage time, Porzingis has played 232 possessions at the 5. Porzingis needs more time at the position before we can responsibly grade his defensive performance.

However, in the first 13 games, the 7-3 Latvian ranks in the league's 71 percentile of the opponent's effective field goal percentage. Effective field goal percentage adjust the extra point for three-point shots. Not a shabby stat, but other than that, we need more time with Porzingis at his rightful position.

Recently, Porzingis stood out vs. the Denver Nuggets with 29 points on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-8 from distance. Despite the positives from the shooting department, he finished with a -3 plus/minus. Again, Porzingis needs more time working from the five in the new system.

Will Kidd stray away from Dwight Powell at the center position and permanently shift Porzingis to the 5?

More minutes with Powell in the lineup at the center position prevent the Mavericks from "being the best version of themselves," as stated by Lowe.

Monday's victory over the Nuggets made an excellent case for Porzingis playing more time at the 5-spot; perhaps Kidd sees it, too. And for now? Zach Lowe, for what it's worth, certainly sees it.