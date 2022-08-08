Skip to main content

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Motivated by Critics

Luka Doncic continues to shut out criticism, according to his personal trainer.

This offseason the Dallas Mavericks addressed their big man concerns with the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. With Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber already in the mix, Dallas has to feel good about its frontcourt. 

The Mavs also have to like what a motivated Luka Doncic brings to the table.

Doncic's personal trainer Anze Macek believes so, according to Bleacher Reporter.

"Luka is a global star. People follow him every step of the way, therefore evil tongues also appear very quickly," Macek said. "Maybe they are trying to get to him by commenting on every photo, but this only further motivates him and drives him forward." 

In December, NBA legend Reggie Miller took his own jabs at Doncic's conditioning and weight. 

Miller said Doncic "has got to slim down." Against the Brooklyn Nets, Miller said Luka was "plodding up and down the court." 

Doncic acknowledged the critique, adding that he needed to do more. 

"People are going to talk about it, I know I've got to do better. I've just got to get back on track," Doncic said. 

Last month, former NBA player Stacey King addressed Doncic's motivation. King referenced Dallas' Game 5 loss to Phoenix, and how the three-time all-star was fueled by the Suns' antics.  

"All the talking (Devin) Booker and all those guys were doing, that upset Luka," said King. "After the game, I remember Luka made some comment. When I saw him do that it brought back [Michael Jordan] DNA."

King imagined what might have gone through Doncic's head that night: "You want to talk trash, now you done woke me up. Now, I'm going to make you pay."

This offseason the Mavs star looks leaner, at least in recent photos. 


Doncic is one of the favorites to win MVP next season. Maybe that extra motivation will help get him there.

