Mavs’ Moses Brown Supports the Troops

Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown contributes to a good cause on Veterans Day by assisting in building wheelchair ramps.

"Support the troops" is more than a catchy phrase utilized by politicians looking to earn a vote. Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown showed his appreciation for the men and women in uniform by aiding the 301st Fighter Wing of the US Air Force by building wheelchair ramps for veterans.

The Mavericks organization is no stranger to showing respect to the US military, as evidenced by team owner Mark Cuban's "Seats for Soldiers" program. And here, the admiration doesn't stop at providing seats to basketball games.

In a world riddled with quality-of-life inefficiencies, disabled disadvantages deserve our attention. Unfortunately, many of the brave women and men who serve our country fall into that category.

The Mavericks and Brown contributed $2,500 to the Texas Ramp Project. Furthermore, aside from simply donating the money, the young center took the time and effort to help the cause with his presence and physical involvement.

Not only is Dallas producing as a basketball team (the Mavs are presently a top-tier team in the NBA West standings), but the organization additionally continues its tradition of community efforts with the help of people like Brown.

Here, working hard for the cause, Brown stayed outside for over an hour, helping make sure the ramps were sturdy for people in need.

"It's more than just getting on the court and playing; I want to be a great example for the community," the 22-year-old center said via Mavs.com.

