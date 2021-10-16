Mavs Moves: Justin Jackson Signs, Tyrell Terry Cut

Back in the Mavs fold is Justin Jackson. No longer with the club is Tyrell Terry.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are making fine-tuning changes to their roster - and, it seems, to their Texas Legends' G-League roster as well.

Back in the fold is Justin Jackson, who along with E.J. Onu has signed with the Mavs with their likely destination being the G-League. No longer with the club are Carlik Jones, Feron Hunt and Tyrell Terry, Terry being the most notable departure as "personal reasons'' had caused him to leave the team before Friday's official move.

Jackson was on the Dallas squad during the 2019-20 season, a season in which he played 65 games with the Mavs with averages of 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. He later played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (averaging 7.2 points per game) before landing on the end of the bench with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played only one game but was part of the championship team.

Onu, meanwhile, went undrafted this year after leaving Shawnee State University. However, the Mavs had him on their Summer League team and liked what they saw there.

Terry was chosen in the 31st position in the 2020 NBA Draft, but along with his promise has taken a couple of leaves of absence from the team, which now officially moves on from him.

The Luka Doncic-led Mavs closed out the NBA preseason with a 4-0 record after winning at the Bucks on Friday and now open the regular season on Thursday at the Atlanta Hawks.

