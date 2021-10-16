    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs Moves: Justin Jackson Signs, Tyrell Terry Cut

    Back in the Mavs fold is Justin Jackson. No longer with the club is Tyrell Terry.
    Author:

    DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are making fine-tuning changes to their roster - and, it seems, to their Texas Legends' G-League roster as well.

    Back in the fold is Justin Jackson, who along with E.J. Onu has signed with the Mavs with their likely destination being the G-League. No longer with the club are Carlik Jones, Feron Hunt and Tyrell Terry, Terry being the most notable departure as "personal reasons'' had caused him to leave the team before Friday's official move.

    Jackson was on the Dallas squad during the 2019-20 season, a season in which he played 65 games with the Mavs with averages of 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. He later played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (averaging 7.2 points per game) before landing on the end of the bench with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played only one game but was part of the championship team.

    Onu, meanwhile, went undrafted this year after leaving Shawnee State University. However, the Mavs had him on their Summer League team and liked what they saw there.

    Recommended Articles

    justin jackson getty
    Play

    Mavs Moves: Justin Jackson Signs, Tyrell Terry Cut

    Back in the Mavs fold is Justin Jackson. No longer with the club is Tyrell Terry.

    just now
    brunson bucks
    Play

    From Blowout to Bucks: Mavs Close Preseason with 114-103 Win

    New Mavs coach Jason Kidd still isn’t paying much mind to the numbers. And with NBA preseason done, here’s why …

    6 hours ago
    Jason-Kidd-praises-Luka-Doncic_s-passing-high-IQ
    Play

    ‘Don’t Have to Yell’: Kidd Talks Luka and More

    On Mark Followill and Brian Dameris' podcast "Take Dat Wit You," Dallas Mavericks head Jason Kidd provides notable quotes.

    14 hours ago

    Terry was chosen in the 31st position in the 2020 NBA Draft, but along with his promise has taken a couple of leaves of absence from the team, which now officially moves on from him.

    The Luka Doncic-led Mavs closed out the NBA preseason with a 4-0 record after winning at the Bucks on Friday and now open the regular season on Thursday at the Atlanta Hawks.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Mavs and Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Mavs and Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily live-stream podcasts and reports!

    justin jackson getty
    News

    Mavs Moves: Justin Jackson Signs, Tyrell Terry Cut

    just now
    brunson bucks
    News

    From Blowout to Bucks: Mavs Close Preseason with 114-103 Win

    6 hours ago
    Jason-Kidd-praises-Luka-Doncic_s-passing-high-IQ
    News

    ‘Don’t Have to Yell’: Kidd Talks Luka and More

    14 hours ago
    pepper
    News

    Fan Alert: Mavs & Dr Pepper Offer 'Sixth Man' Challenge

    18 hours ago
    IMG_5966
    News

    ‘’Great Vibe’: Mavs Chemistry High Under Kidd

    Oct 14, 2021
    Kristaps Porzinigs, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Kristaps Porzingis Says He's 'Unlocked'

    Oct 14, 2021
    Giannis-Antetokounmpo-praises-Luka-Doncic (1)
    News

    Which Stars are Out? Mavs vs. Bucks Gameday

    Oct 14, 2021
    kyrie kp
    News

    Kyrie Trade to Mavs for  Porzingis? Nah

    Oct 14, 2021