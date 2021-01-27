Mavs & NBA Remember Kobe Bryant

The Dallas Mavericks & the NBA remembered Kobe Bryant in a tribute video on Tuesday, honoring the late future Hall of Famer

Tuesday marked a year since the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash.

The Dallas Mavericks released a tribute video on Tuesday in honor of the late, great Bryant.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic also paid tribute by reposting a video on his Instagram story highlighting a legendary in-game interaction between the two of them in 2019:

There was no shortage of epic moments between Bryant and the Dallas Mavericks. Bryant's legacy will endure through memories like the Bryant-Nowitzki battles and 2005's 62-point game.

The entire NBA expressed their grief and paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter, posting memories, messages, and stories.

One of Bryant’s closest friends and teammates, Pau Gasol, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. Gasol's emotional caption explained how he named his newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant:

“I wish you could’ve met our little Elisabet Gianna. We will make sure she knows where her middle name comes from… how extraordinary, loving and inspiring her cousin Gigi and her uncle Kobe were… Today, we honor and celebrate both of you, you have left us with so much…, but even if it isn’t how we would like things to be, you are, and always will be, in our hearts.”

The basketball world and the Dallas Mavericks will continue to mourn and remember the legendary life of Kobe Bryant, who impacted so many.