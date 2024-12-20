Mavericks Play Tribute Video For Derrick Jones Jr. In First Clippers Matchup
Flight 55 made its first return to the American Airlines Center on Thursday night, as Derrick Jones Jr. played his first game against the Dallas Mavericks since signing with the LA Clippers this offseason. While Mavs' General Manager Nico Harrison called re-signing Jones the "top priority" of the offseason, they pivoted to sign Naji Marshall with their mid-level exception while Jones was changing agents. That left Jones to go to the Clippers on slightly more money than Marshall received.
Early in Thursday's game between the Mavericks and Clippers, Dallas played a tribute video for Derrick Jones Jr.
Jones was a starter on last year's Mavericks squad that reached the NBA Finals. While he didn't have a great performance against the Celtics, his high-flying dunks throughout the season and his turn-around fadeaway late in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder will forever be remembered by Mavericks fans.
Dallas signed Jones to a minimum contract before the 2023-24 season, not even guaranteeing him playing time. He emerged as a key defender on the perimeter, starting 66 games, averaging 8.6 PPG and 3.3 RPG. He was able to play his way into a longer, more lucrative contract this offseason. He had eight points in his first game against the Mavs.
