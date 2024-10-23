Mavericks Reserve Reveals Biggest Goals After Extension
The Dallas Mavericks signed reserve guard Jaden Hardy to a three-year, $18 million contract extension this week with a team option on the final year of the deal. Hardy was entering the last year of his rookie contract but has a few more years added onto his time in Dallas now.
Hardy was asked about the extension and his goals for this season at practice on Wednesday, and the young guard has some big aspirations this year.
"I'm super grateful for [the contract extension]. Being in this position to get to my second contract, not a lot of players are able to do that, but I'm still not gonna let this contract define me... Keep working; I'm coming for more and just staying humble... This is where I want to be, ultimately... My main focus is winning a championship this year, but also my goal is to win Sixth Man [of the Year]."
The Mavericks haven't had someone win Sixth Man of the Year since Jason Terry won it in 2009. Players like Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber, Vince Carter, JJ Barea, and Tim Hardaway Jr. have gotten votes, but none have been able to reach the top.
Hardy led the Mavs in scoring during the preseason, and they hope that's a sign of things to come for the next few years of his contract. If he's able to garner votes for the Sixth Man of the Year at any point over the next few years, his contract will become a huge bargain.
