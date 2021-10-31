Halloween GAMEDAY: KP Out as Mavs vs. Kings

Following a 31-point blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks seek recovery in an early afternoon contest vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Considering that the Dallas Mavericks received an absolute beatdown Friday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the idea of a grimmer fate produces a slight shudder. Even in broad daylight, facing the Sacramento Kings on Halloween day is a scary outing.

Despite suffering two blowout losses in the first five games, astonishingly, Dallas sits fourth in the Western Conference. Looking at the two teams who punished the Mavs (the Nuggets and Hawks) doesn't cause you to shake your head in utter disappointment, though.

Coming into Sunday's contest, the Mavericks’ "don't worry, we'll get it going later" body language at the start of games has been a real problem. Furthermore, for a core only two seasons away from setting the NBA record for an all-time offense, failing to record 20 points in two first quarters causes a reason for concern.

Despite the Sacramento Kings experiencing slight turmoil with Marvin Bagley III, it's primarily rainbows and sunshine at the moment for a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the Mavs first reached the NBA Finals. A 3-2 record warrants attention, including wins against NBA Finals runner-up Phoenix Suns and perennial playoff team Portland Trail Blazers.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) is listed as out; Sterling Brown (sprained ankle) is listed as probable.

For Sacramento; no players are listed on the injury report.

FLASHBACK: The last time the Mavericks played on Halloween it was 2018 (Luka Doncic's rookie season) vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas fell to LA in a nail-biting 113-114 finish.

(NOT SO) FUN FACT: Sacramento holds a three-game winning streak over Dallas by sweeping last season’s series.

ODDS: Mavs are 4.5 point favorites over the Kings.

RECORDS: SACRAMENTO KINGS (3-2) at DALLAS MAVERICKS (3-2)

WHEN: Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO:BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs take on the Miami Heat at American Airlines Center on November 2, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Final Word: Following such a devastating loss to the Nuggets, it's hard to imagine the Mavs coming out flat vs. the Kings. Expect a treat-filled game at the American Airlines Center, as Sacramento's star point guard De'Aaron Fox comes into town looking to build on his team's winning record.