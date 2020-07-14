Dallas Basketball
Mavs Luka Doncic: NBA’s Most Talented Player - Paul Pierce

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks' second-year phenom Luka Doncic is experiencing a historic year, is in the MVP discussion, and as he readies in the NBA bubble is being labeled “the most talented player in the NBA.”

The holder of that view is none other than former Boston Celtics champ Paul Pierce, as you can watch here ...

Now on the cusp of a renewed season, the 21-year old Doncic has found himself in a lofty position, equalling the odds of 2018 MVP and perennial MVP Contender, James Harden. 

Harden has been a stat machine for the Rockets over the last few seasons, with few players other than LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo (the defending MVP winner), being able to replicate his types of production on any given night. 

As it stands now, Harden and Doncic are tied for the third-best odds in the race at +8000 per sportsbettingdime.com, just behind James at +1100 for second place, though Antetokounmpo is still the overwhelming favorite at -2400. 

It doesn't stop there, however, as according to the 'experts' over at ESPN back in May, Doncic also seems to be an overwhelming favorite to be the next first-time MVP winner.

Now, After entering that mix of elite performers, the Slovenian wunderkind has vaulted himself into the most elite of discussions and cemented his place among the NBA's elite, averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, while guiding a young Mavericks team to its best win percentage since the 2014-15 season.

While the idea of Doncic feasibly catching Antetokounmpo (or even LeBron James for that matter) in this season's race is a little bit unreasonable, it does pose another interesting question, of whether or not Doncic could potentially be the front runner heading into the 2020-2021 season. 

If Doncic wants to turn that idea into a reality, he'll have to start by leading the Mavs into a deep playoff run during the NBA's restart in Orlando. But in the court of public opinion? Maybe he’s already “the best.”

