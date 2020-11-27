SI.com
Luka & KP Mourn Death Of Maradona

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks stars - and soccer fans - Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona via their social media accounts.

Doncic is a native of Slovenia and has his Real Madrid basketball team connection ...

And Kristaps Porzingis is a native of Latvia and he also expressed his feelings on Maradona’s passing ...

Maradona, who died at age 60 this week of heart failure, is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He became an international household name after inspiring his country to World Cup success in 1986. His stardom reached a peak in that tournament when he recorded an iconic effort against England in which he scored a legendary goal that he later described as the "Hand of God."

Maradona's high-profile career was also marked by a series of controversies off the field, with his lifestyle leading to issues with both alcoholism and addiction.

READ MORE: J.J. Barea Signing One-Year Deal With Mavs - Here's The Logic

READ MORE: Inside A Mavs Future Pitch to Giannis

Across the world but especially in Argentina, he remains a national symbol. Argentina is presently involved in three days of national mourning for the passing of the superstar, with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announcing, via social media, "You took us to the top of the world. You made us feel incredibly happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for having existed.''

Maradona will lie in honor for public viewing at Argentina's presidential palace, Casa Rosada. And a moment of silence is being observed before all European matches this week in honor of the legend.

