Mavericks take slight dip in latest power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks took a step back in this week's NBA.com power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have looked a step slow since coming back from the All-Star break.

That's why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann put the Mavs at No. 15 in his weekly power rankings, one spot lower than the previous week.

Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown (9) dunks over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavs moving down

"The Mavs are 2-3 since the All-Star break, with the two wins having come by single digits against the Pelicans and Hornets," Schuhmann writes.

"It’s not a great time for the 10th-place Mavs to be playing one of their biggest games of the season, but they’ll host the ninth-place Kings on Monday. They lost the first two (of only three) meetings, so Sacramento owns the tie-breaker."

The Mavs have struggled on offense without Anthony Davis, but Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are doing their best to shoulder the load. However, they aren't as capable as they were earlier in their careers.

After the Mavs host the Kings tonight, they will visit the Milwaukee Bucks for a quick road trip before coming back home for games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

Published
