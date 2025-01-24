Mavericks Take Slight Hit in Power Rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of an upset victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, proving that they are formidable against the best team in the Western Conference.
The win against the Thunder likely helped the Mavs from falling down even further in Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey's power rankings.
Dallas dipped two spots from No. 9 to 11.
"Things went from bad to worse for the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks this week," Bailey writes. "They're 5-11 in their last 16 games. Luka Dončić has appeared in only 22 of their 45 games. And now, up-and-coming center Dereck Lively II is going to be out for a few months.
"But Kyrie Irving and this merry band of three-and-D role players have done what they can to keep the team afloat, Luka's return shouldn't be too far off and the team just upset the Oklahoma City Thunder (in OKC). Even with all the adversity in this first half of the season, Dallas is very much in the mix for a top-six finish in the West."
The teams that placed higher in the power rankings were the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Mavs are back in action on Saturday as they take on the Celtics at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
