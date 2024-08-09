Dallas Mavericks to Have Western Conference Finals Rematch on Christmas Day
The Dallas Mavericks will officially be playing in their fifth straight Christmas Day game. Shams Charania of The Athletic announced the full Christmas slate of games and it gives a matchup Mavs fans should be excited for.
Dallas will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference Finals rematch on Christmas. The two teams split Games 3 and 4 in Dallas in the WCF while the Mavs won Games 1, 2, and 5 to advance to the NBA Finals. Marc Stein initially reported earlier in the week that this was a possibility and it has come to fruition.
The Mavericks are 4-3 all-time in Christmas games but have won their last two, including a 50-point, 15-assist outing by Luka Doncic against the Phoenix Suns last season. The NBA has loved putting Doncic in the spotlight on Christmas and he usually rises to the occasion. With new teammate Klay Thompson, some were speculating a game against the Warriors would be intriguing, but a rematch against Anthony Edwards should be exciting as well.
Joining the Mavericks on Christmas are the New York Knicks hosting the San Antonio Spurs, the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to the Golden State Warriors, and the Denver Nuggets rematching their first-round series at the Phoenix Suns. To not see the Milwaukee Bucks or Oklahoma City Thunder in these pairings is a little surprising.
