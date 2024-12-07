Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Two-Way Prospect Explodes for 45 Points in G-League

It was a big game for the young guard on Friday night

Austin Veazey

Oct 14, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) reacts against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The NBA G-League kicked off its season in the middle of November, with the Dallas Mavericks' G-League affiliate, Texas Legends, playing their tenth game of the season on Friday night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

In that game, Brandon Williams, who is signed to a two-way contract with the Mavericks, exploded for 45 points on 9/13 shooting from three-point range while leading the Legends to a 129-107 victory. It's just their third victory of the season.

Williams is one of three prospects the Mavericks have signed to a two-way contract, along with Kessler Edwards and Jazian Gortman. Gortman was inactive for this game, but Edwards played 36 minutes, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Brandon Williams is in his fourth season out of Arizona and has appeared in 22 games with the Mavericks between this season and last. He has an NBA career-high of 27 points as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in his rookie season. He's averaged 27.3 PPG in seven games with the Legends this year.

