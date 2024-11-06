Mavericks vs. Bulls: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are again at home, getting ready to take on the Chicago Bulls. Dallas fell to the Indiana Pacers in a shootout on Monday night and will be looking to bounce back. They may have to do it without a few key pieces, but they can't afford a loss to drop to .500 this early in the season. It's a competitive Western Conference, and the Mavs need to keep pace with the top competitors.
Chicago enters with a 3-4 record, having lost their last two games to the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz. It's a weird team in a transitional phase, stuck with expensive veterans like Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine and young players like Patrick Williams, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis. They've not-so-shyly tried to trade LaVine for what feels like two years now and haven't been able to get off his contract.
The Bulls will try to match Indiana's formula of beating Dallas, using pace and spacing as Nikola Vucevic can hit threes, and they've had a few games scoring more than 120. The Mavs will need to play much better defense than we saw on Monday, but they'll have to do it without P.J. Washington and possibly Dereck Lively II.
Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's matchup.
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 4-3, Bulls 3-4
TV/Streaming: NBA LeaguePass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV, Chicago Sports Network
Spread: Mavericks -10.5
Over/Under: 234.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -520, Bulls +400
