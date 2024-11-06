Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Bulls: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

The Mavericks look to get back on track against the Chicago Bulls

Austin Veazey

Mar 11, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steals the ball from Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steals the ball from Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are again at home, getting ready to take on the Chicago Bulls. Dallas fell to the Indiana Pacers in a shootout on Monday night and will be looking to bounce back. They may have to do it without a few key pieces, but they can't afford a loss to drop to .500 this early in the season. It's a competitive Western Conference, and the Mavs need to keep pace with the top competitors.

Chicago enters with a 3-4 record, having lost their last two games to the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz. It's a weird team in a transitional phase, stuck with expensive veterans like Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine and young players like Patrick Williams, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis. They've not-so-shyly tried to trade LaVine for what feels like two years now and haven't been able to get off his contract.

The Bulls will try to match Indiana's formula of beating Dallas, using pace and spacing as Nikola Vucevic can hit threes, and they've had a few games scoring more than 120. The Mavs will need to play much better defense than we saw on Monday, but they'll have to do it without P.J. Washington and possibly Dereck Lively II.

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's matchup.

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 4-3, Bulls 3-4

TV/Streaming: NBA LeaguePass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV, Chicago Sports Network

SpreadMavericks -10.5

Over/Under: 234.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -520, Bulls +400

