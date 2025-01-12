Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Everything you need to know about the first of two straight home games against the Nuggets.

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Denver Nuggets for two straight games, starting with Sunday's matchup. Dallas is sitting on a two-game win streak following wins over the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers as they await the return of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic from injury.

The last win over Portland was a gutsy one, as Dallas overcame multiple double-digit deficits to win the game, using a 16-0 run in the final few minutes to finally take the lead and control of the game. Dereck Lively II and Jaden Hardy had their best games of the season in a game they desperately needed to win, as none are guaranteed with Doncic and Irving out.

Denver is also coming in with two straight wins, both coming by nearly 20 points over the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets. Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have been playing well off each other as of late, as Westbrook is coming off a 25-point triple-double against the Nets. As they continue to get comfortable playing alongside each other, they could keep climbing the Western Conference standings despite their limited depth.

Dallas and Denver have played twice already this season with both games coming in Denver. They split the games, with the Mavericks coming out on top in the most recent matchup.

Here's everything you need to know to watch this game.

Date/Time: Sunday, January 12th, 2 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 22-16, Nuggets 22-15

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, Altitude

SpreadNuggets -4.5

Over/Under: 228

Moneyline: Nuggets -186, Mavericks +154

