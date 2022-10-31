Skip to main content

Mavericks Assign Rookie Jaden Hardy to Texas Legends

Hardy will hit the road with the Texas Legends this weekend to take on the Austin Spurs.

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks announced that rookie guard Jaden Hardy was assigned to their G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

This could be the first of several trips to Frisco for the Mavericks' rookie, as he'll be able to get extra reps and play a lot more minutes for the Legends than he’d be able to with the Mavericks.  

So far in his rookie campaign, Hardy has seen the floor in two of Dallas' six games, playing a total of just under 10 minutes, grabbing two rebounds and dishing out one assist. He has yet to score his first NBA bucket. 

During the preseason, Hardy averaged 9.7 points in three games, including leading Dallas in scoring with 21 points in their Oct. 5 victory over Oklahoma City.

The Legends open up their season this weekend on the road in a back-to-back with the Austin Spurs. 

