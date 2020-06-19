Dallas Basketball
Assistant Jamahl Mosley Among Knicks Head-Coach Candidates

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have granted permission to the New York Knicks to interview assistant coach Jamahl Mosley for their vacant head-coaching job.

Mosley, 41, has worked for six seasons under Rick Carlisle in Dallas. One of three black candidates reportedly on the Knicks list, which may include as many as 10 names.

Mosley, who interviewed for the Cleveland Cavaliers top job last year, has extensive experience working with the best in the game. He's been an NBA assistant since 2006, having spent time with the Denver Nuggets and the Cavs before being hired as a Carlisle assistant in Dallas in 2014.

In recent years he's moved to the top of Carlisle's staff.

Also on Mosley's resume: He served as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs at the USA Basketball minicamp in 2008.

Mosley has also participated in Basketball Without Borders in Africa on multiple occasions.

Ime Udoka (Sixers) and Mike Woodson (former Knicks head coach) are the other two black candidates who are on the Knicks reported list. They join likely front-runner Tom Thibodeau, Will Hardy (Spurs), – will receive interviews, along with former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, Pat Delany (Magic), Chris Fleming (Bulls) and interim Knicks coach Mike Miller on the list.

The interviews will likely be conducted in virtual form, at least for most of the candidates. Many of the candidates will, however, be collected in Orlando for the re-start of the NBA season, including Mosley, who will help guide 40-27 Dallas to its postseason berth.

Comments

News

