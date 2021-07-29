Mavs' Big Offseason Plan? Get Kyle Lowry, Keep Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks have moved on from Kawhi Leonard as a to target to prioritizing acquiring Kyle Lowry and re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr.

DALLAS - Earlier in the offseason, much was reported about the Dallas Mavericks being a potential landing spot for Kawhi Leonard if he were to depart from the LA Clippers. As a result, he was the Mavs' top priority to pursue.

The indication surrounding Leonard's situation now is that he will remain with the Clippers. There now appears to be a primary target that Dallas' front office has its eyes on.

During a conversation on Spotify Greenroon with Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Marc Stein made it clear that "Plan A" for the Mavs is to acquire Kyle Lowry and re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

"Dallas is going to enter free agency focused on Lowry and re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. If that's the way they go, they would have to get some sort of sign-and-traded to get Lowry and keep Hardaway Jr."

The Pelicans have emerged as a team to watch as a potential landing spot for Lowry. As Stein mentioned, New Orleans is serious about making a run at the veteran point guard as they view him as being potentially their Chris Paul, who revamped the Phoenix Suns.

After the Pelicans' trade that sent Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans now has the ability to offer a deal that could be worth $90 million over three years in order to entice him to sign with them over the Mavericks.

The Mavericks will have to offer Lowry a three-year deal in order for a potential sign-and-trade to be legal. Given how the Pelicans seem to be set to make such an offer, the competitive landscape suggests Dallas may need to do so regardless of the league rules.

Where the Mavericks go if "Plan A" does not come to fruition remains to be seen. The team could shift to pursuing a different secondary ball-handler or could perhaps go after a big man. Regardless, adding more talent around Luka Doncic will be the underlying focus.