As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

DEC 12 BEARD ARRESTED Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office.

Beard was booked on a third-degree felony.

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record.

DEC 8 BRITTANY GRINER RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON

On Wednesday, it was reported that WNBA star Brittany Griner was released from Russian prison and is on her way back to the U.S.

This move comes after Griner was sentenced to nine months in prison in August. The U.S. was able to make a trade with Russia involving Viktor Bout. Here’s what President Joe Biden had to say about it:

DEC 6 DELONTE IN THE HOUSE The Dallas Mavericks played one game, against the Suns, and won it. But Monday evening at the AAC featured a lot of other storylines ... largely due to those present.

Odell Beckham Jr., the Dallas Cowboys recruiting target, was here, accompanied by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. OBJ also met up with Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic, and with pal Devin Booker of the Suns, and spend a lot of time with Cowboys ex Dez Bryant.

Also in the house: Delonte West, the former Mavs and NBA standout who continues to work through rehab and has long had Cuban's support.

"It's a struggle for him," Cuban recently said of Delonte, who has been the focus of attempts to help from an assortment of friends and associates from his NBA days. “Addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful.”

For one night, though, basketball for Delonte was quite likely fun.

DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent," Shams tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nike is giving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant a promotion. Morant already had a shoe deal with Nike, but now, both sides are working toward creating a signature shoe for the young, high-flying point guard.

"Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months," Shams tweeted.

This was the easiest transition Nike could've made given that Morant is already one of the most exciting young players to watch in the entire league. Even if Nike hadn't cut ties with Irving, Morant would have still gotten his signature shoe, as Shams noted this deal has been in the works for several months now. But perhaps Irving's departure will speed up the process.

DEC 4 MORE MAVS-KNICKS MASHUP?

At some point, you'd think the Dallas Mavericks' connections with the New York Knicks would take a little break, but trade rumors only sleep when they're dead.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Mavs are interested in Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who we've pegged as being a potential third ball-handler fix for Dallas in recent weeks.

“The Mavericks, of course, lost [Jalen] Brunson to the [New York] Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić,” writes Bucher “They’ve brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Rose.”

If the Mavs did want to trade for Rose, they'd have to salary-match the $14.5 million he's making this season. Rose has a team option on his current contract for $15.5 million next season.

DEC 3 MAVS-KNICKS MATINEE; LAKERS BACK?

For the first time since the Jalen Brunson free agency shenanigans, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Brunson has put up impressive numbers for the Knicks, despite his team being two games under .500. The same can be said for Luka Doncic, who is playing at an MVP level despite the Mavs being just 10-11. Can Dallas get back on track after yet another embarrassing loss to the Detroit Pistons? Will Doncic or Brunson get the last laugh? We’ll find out in a few hours.

Meanwhile, after being the joke of the league for the early part of this season, it appears that LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers are starting to turn a corner. After defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the Lakers have now won seven of their last 10 games and trail the Mavs by just one game in the Western Conference standings.

Looks like that Christmas Day matchup between the Mavs and Lakers at American Airlines Center might end up being a lot more competitive than we initially expected it to be.

DEC 1 KANYE, KIM AND CHRIS Kanye West's series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world.

He is now claiming that wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

The controversial musician took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to declare, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night."

And then he posted a photo of Paul.

With a sincere mention of the damage that this sort of thing can have on a locker room, on relationships, on people ... we now return you to your regularly scheduled basketball coverage.

NOV 26 JADEN HARDY KEEPS DOMINATING THE G LEAGUE

How many more putrid shooting performances must the Dallas Mavericks endure from Reggie Bullock Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. before they decide to give 20-year-old rookie Jaden Hardy a chance at real NBA minutes?

Through nine games with the Texas Legends, Hardy is leading the G League by averaging 29 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, 48.2 percent from deep (on 9.2 attempts per game) and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line. He's also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists as well.

Hardy would likely have his fair share of rookie mistakes if given some real run with the Mavs, but can anyone who has watched Dallas for the first 18 games of the regular season say that it could be any worse than what Bullock and Hardaway produce on most nights? We're willing to find out, and we think the Mavs should be too, as they're getting awfully close to "nothing to lose" territory – a place you never want to be when you have championship aspirations.