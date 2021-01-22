Dallas Mavs Can Take Southwest Division From Spurs: GAMEDAY

A Mavs win would usurp the Spurs current No. 1 spot in the Southwest Division.

The Dallas Mavericks look to finish their three-game road trip with a Texas-sized victory over the San Antonio Spurs. A Mavs win would usurp the Spurs current No. 1 spot in the Southwest Division. It is the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Dallas is coming off a season-high 52.6 percent shooting from the field in its 124-112 win at Indiana. Kristaps Porzingis lead the team, posting season highs of 27 points (12-15 FG), 13 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Mavs continue to be without Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, and Maxi Kleber as all four remain in the league’s health and safety protocols.

DONCIC VS. SAN ANTONIO: Doncic averaged 32.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists against San Antonio last season. Doncic has had a hot January as the franchise leader in triple-doubles (30), totaling already five this season.

FUN FACT: Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (25th season) is the only longer-tenured coach in the NBA than Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (13th seasons).

[READ: 'Grateful' Mavs Coach Carlisle And 'The Next 800 Wins']

ODDS: Mavs are 2.5-point favorites. Over/under is 222.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 5-1 against-the-spread in their last six road games, 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a win and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games overall.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (7-7) at San Antonio Spurs (8-7)

WHEN: Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Carlisle introduced a new type of team award on Wednesday. Willey Cauley-Stein after totaling 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in just 19 minutes.

"We have a new award, only in wins - the Defensive Player of the Game Heavyweight Champion of the World Belt. (Cauley-Stein) was spectacular,'' Carlisle said.