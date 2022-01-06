Mavs LISTEN: ‘Immaculate’ Doncic & Brunson; Contender-Worthy Dallas Defense?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan the success the Dallas Mavericks have seen while starting Jalen Brunson with Luka Doncic, as well as Dallas’ elite defense slowly making them legit contenders in the Western Conference.

As Jalen Brunson likes to say, the 'vibes are immaculate' for the Dallas Mavericks right now, not only because of the magnificent immortalization of Dirk Nowitzki's legendary No. 41 that everyone witnessed on Wednesday night, but also because of the Mavs' on-court play trending upward.

Dallas defeated the league-leading Golden State Warriors to push its win streak to four games, which is the biggest win streak of the season so far. As we've talked about on DallasBasketball.com before, starting Jalen Brunson alongside Luka Doncic is a move that the Mavs needed to make, and so far, it has been a great success.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the numbers produced from the Brunson and Doncic paring, as well as Dallas’ elite defense slowly making them look like legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.

