NBA Rules Mavs' Christian Wood Was Fouled During Possible Game-Winner

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood was fouled on his potential game-winning shot attempt against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks came up short in their 100-99 overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. In the game's aftermath, something that could have changed the outcome went under the radar.

The Mavs had a chance to win with a final possession, but the result was a tough shot by Christian Wood on a step-back from beyond the arc. The play broke down after a jump ball at midcourt. The Cavs did an effective job of scrambling, and ultimately the ball ended up in Wood's hands above the break without an advantage.

"It was definitely a scramble situation," Wood said when explaining what happened on the final shot. "I take accountability for that. ... Evan Mobley had a good closeout. I think I had a good look on the step-back, but then I saw Frank at the last second. That's why you saw me double clutch..."

The NBA's Last Two-Minutes report determined that Evan Mobley should have been called for a shooting foul due to contact made against Wood before the release of the shot attempt. With the Mavs facing a one-point deficit, Wood could have won the game had he made at least two of his three free throws or forced double overtime by making at least one of them.

"Mobley (CLE) makes contact with Wood's (DAL) left arm prior to release, which affects his jump shot attempt."

The Mavs shot just 2-7 from the floor with two turnovers during overtime, so the results they produced before the final shot did not put them in a position to win the game. It's not easy to defeat the Cavs, let alone on their home floor. Being a shorthanded team without much continuity between the top options in the offense, it's not easy to execute in the high-stakes situations that come with overtime.

In terms of what's next, the Mavs will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday to begin a two-game mini-series.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.