Mavs Close To Hiring Former Laker To Coaching Staff

The Dallas Mavericks are close to making another addition to the coaching staff. Jared Dudley is in 'advanced discussions' to join.

DALLAS - There is still a need for the Dallas Mavericks to round out the entirety of the coaching staff around new head coach Jason Kidd.

So far, the Mavericks have hired Greg St. Jean, Kristi Toliver, and Igor Kokoskov in assistant coaching roles. The team is close to making another potential addition into the mix.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks are in 'advanced discussions' with free agent Jared Dudley to potential transition him into the start of his coaching career in what would be a 'prominent role.'

"The Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire 14-year NBA veteran Jared Dudley as an assistant coach, league sources say. Dudley spent the last two seasons as a key locker-room voice with the Lakers and won a championship in 2020."

There was thought about Dudley making a return to the Lakers in free agency early on, but that has passed. Los Angeles wants to keep a roster spot open after making a variety of veteran additions to the team.

The potential addition of Dudley is a particularly intriguing one for the Mavericks. He not has been highly regarded for his locker room leadership throughout his playing career, he played for Kidd during his tumultuous Milwaukee Bucks tenure.

Dudley has seen the shortcomings of Kidd's coaching and also experienced his tenure as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. Seeing what is heralded as a growth period for Kidd as a coach could be helpful for Dudley's impact.

The Mavericks should benefit from having the player perspective of Kristi Tolliver as well, who is currently still suiting up for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Most importantly of all, bringing in Luka Doncic's former Slovenian national team coach, Igor Kokoskov, is the most "Luka friendly" addition to the staff of all.

