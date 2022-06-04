Skip to main content

Mavs Need Coach? J.J. Barea Would Be a Winning Hire

"I know I like coaching,'' Barea told us awhile back. "It comes easy, comes natural, especially here in Dallas.''

DALLAS - J.J. Barea has offered his services to the Dallas Mavericks, in any capacity bosses Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd wish - as long as he deemed himself ready for it.

Maybe he did not deem himself ready a year ago. Maybe he is needed now.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov this summer to be an assistant on head coach Steve Nash’s bench.

It's a spider web of connections that make all of these things happen, as one connects Barea, Nash, the Mavs, Jason Kidd, the Nets, Kokoskov, and most important of all, Luka Doncic.

When the Mavs hired Kidd to be their new head coach last summer, Kidd added Kokoskov to his stellar coaching staff soon after. Kokoskov coached superstar Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team in 2017, so it was a natural fit.

Meanwhile, Barea - like Kidd, a link to Dallas' NBA title team - has since his retirement remained close to the organization in an unspecified role. ... and as both a player and in this role, he has been a bonding agent for most every teammate, especially newcomers, including Luka.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A7DE49DE-ACBD-40D4-AE92-1ADFAE65137E
Play

Report: Nets to Hire Mavs Assistant Coach Igor Kokoskov

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
C6443D87-03BE-41E6-AAA9-241CC4E86B8D
Play

NBA Writer Marc Stein Blasts Woj, ESPN as 'Comedy Central'

"It's laughable,'' Stein writes, "that Bristol Inc. has largely pretended (a) story didn't exist for so long ...''

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
gettyimages-1240733647-594x594
Play

NBA Draft Big Board: Mavs' Top 5 Prospects

The Mavs have some intriguing options to target with their No. 26 first-round pick.

By Richard Stayman18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Although Kokoskov will be missed in Dallas, maybe it's time to "specify'' JJB's job.

"I know I like coaching,'' Barea told us awhile back. "It comes easy, comes natural, especially here in Dallas.''

There will be no shortage of qualified candidates available for Kidd to choose a replacement from. Recently dismissed Lakers and Hornets head coaches Frank Vogel and James Borrego are two names that immediately come to mind; Kidd considers Vogel a mentor and that would be a coup.

But J.J. Barea is set to win at any role he feels ready for. And he should be on Kidd's search list as well.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Mavs and Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

A7DE49DE-ACBD-40D4-AE92-1ADFAE65137E
News

Report: Nets to Hire Mavs Assistant Coach Igor Kokoskov

By DallasBasketball.com Staff52 minutes ago
C6443D87-03BE-41E6-AAA9-241CC4E86B8D
News

NBA Writer Marc Stein Blasts Woj, ESPN as 'Comedy Central'

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
gettyimages-1240733647-594x594
News

NBA Draft Big Board: Mavs' Top 5 Prospects

By Richard Stayman18 hours ago
USATSI_17334321
News

Why Myles Turner Should Be Mavs' Top Trade Target

By Dalton Trigg21 hours ago
gettyimages-1308362564-594x594
News

Mavs Connections: A Dame Lillard Trade With Blazers?

By Dalton TriggJun 3, 2022
gettyimages-1230598442-594x594
News

This Draft Night Trade With Kings Could Make Mavs Title Contenders

By Dalton TriggJun 3, 2022
Mavericks - Dirk 41 Retired
News

Mavs Title Drought Perseveres; Dirk's Loyalty Record Eternal?

By Richie WhittJun 3, 2022
F10777BE-1A71-4ED2-B65F-D258C9459FFC
News

Mavs Report: Knicks Hire Jalen Brunson’s Dad Ahead of Free Agency

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 2, 2022