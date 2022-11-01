Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing

After the Dallas Mavericks had begun practice on Tuesday, news surfaced that Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets parted ways after a 2-5 start to the season.

Like Nash, Kidd began his coaching career in 2014 with the Nets. There was significant pressure to contend in Brooklyn with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in the final stages of their career, along with Joe Johnson, Deron Williams, and Brook Lopez as key franchise cornerstones. The team was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after losing 4-1 to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

The Nets traded Kidd to the Milwaukee Bucks after his first year as head coach. He spent roughly four seasons with the Bucks and posted a 139-152 regular season record. He was fired mid-season in 2017-18 after a 23-22 start to the season.

After Kidd's stint with the Bucks, He gained further knowledge by helping the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach, helping them to go 52-19 and ultimately win the 2020 NBA Finals.

Nash was hired by the Nets in 2020 to replace Kenny Atkinson shortly after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the team. Between no shortage of injuries, a failed James Harden trade, and Irving's part-time player status, it was no easy feat to attempt to navigate the landscape as head coach.

“Just told him to hang in there,” Kidd said of advice he offered to Nash over the summer. “It’s about Xs and Os, being able to put your guys in position to be successful. A lot of coaches go through that. Sometimes it’s private. Theirs was a little public, so theirs is a little different, but it happens.”

As someone who found his greatest success in his third coaching tenure, Kidd firmly believes that Nash will have a successful coaching career after bouncing back from his first opportunity.

“It’s tough, especially with Steve being a young coach,” Kidd said. “Given the time frame, you always hope that it’s a little longer than what took place, but I think he’ll bounce back, he’ll learn from it and be even better if he has that second opportunity to coach again.”

Nash displayed an incredible understanding for the game of basketball during his playing career, which included being a two-time NBA MVP winner. He orchestrated some of the league's most potent offensive attacks in history at the time.

“(Nash) is a great person, so I don’t know how much better he can become as a person,” Kidd said, “but as a coach, he’ll learn from this and he’ll be better next time around.

“You talk about his IQ — he’s a champion. He understands what it means to be the best at his position. He understands how to play the game at a high level. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it just didn’t work out in Brooklyn. That doesn’t mean he’s a bad coach. Again, I think he’ll get another opportunity to show that he can coach in this league.”

The Nets already have a replacement for Nash in mind: Ime Udoka. As reported by ESPN, Brooklyn has been in talks with Udoka and he's widely expected to be hired for the role. As for what's next for Nash? That remains to be seen.

