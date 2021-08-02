Dallas Mavs Contract Updates: Luka Doncic Waits, Tim Hardaway Near Deal

We know Doncic is expected to sign a five-year, $202 million contract extension. And now it looks like Hardaway might hang around with him.

DALLAS - After all of the free agency action takes place for the Dallas Mavericks maybe including the retention of Tim Hardaway Jr. - the team's focus will shift toward getting a long-term deal in place with franchise-cornerstone Luka Doncic.

While Doncic is currently working on leading the Slovenian men's national team to a lengthy Olympic run, afterward, he is expected to sign a contract extension with the Mavericks.

When he does, the latest word is that he will join a team that will continue to also feature Hardaway.

We know Doncic is expected to sign a five-year, $202 million contract extension, with Aug. 6 being the first date on which he can do that. Marc Stein reports that he will indeed do so at the earliest opportunity. ...

Dallas’ Luka Doncic has long been expected to finalize a five-year, $202 million extension at the earliest opportunity this summer, but league sources stress that no deal is expected until after the Olympics, with Doncic intent on keeping all his attention focused on Slovenia’s bid to win a medal in its first Olympic appearance in men’s basketball.

Earning a pair of All-NBA appearances has afforded Doncic eligibility to sign a supermax as opposed to the traditional maximum contract.

There was speculation at times regarding Doncic's plans to sign the supermax but his intent to do so has never wavered.

The Mavericks will need to get to work to surround Doncic with the necessary talent to achieve the success he desires. With Dallas set to miss out on key free agents in the shopping window that opens on Monday, the team will need to get creative in those efforts.

Keeping Hardaway will help.

Also, a resurgence from Kristaps Porzingis could be pivotal in building the roster. The chase for Goran Dragic, an idol of Doncic's, would help as well.

But sometime after Aug. 6, Luka will lock in. That's the biggest help of all.