Mavs Cuban Suggests Major Change In NBA Draft - And In The NCAA

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks boss Mark Cuban is now the first to admit there is a load of uncertainty about when and if the NBA can get back to "business as usual,'' or even some version of that. We just saw the NFL conduct its draft process in an orderly and entertaining way despite the COVID-19 crisis.

So maybe the NBA can do the same. Or, maybe, Cuban suggests, the NBA could even do it better.

“I’d like to see the draft expand from more than two rounds to three or four,'' Cuban said recently to University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari on the Coffee With Cal podcast. "By doing that we create more doors and opportunities and more certainty with players … Expand the number of rounds. Open up more slots for guys,”

On the one hand, again, before we alter the format of the 2020 NBA Draft, we probably need to make certain it will occur. On the other hand, maybe part of Cuban's point is that this NBA "hiatus'' offers an opportunity for league-wide self-reflection and maybe change. The Mavs owner's proposed alteration would certainly help the NBA. We'll assume it would help the G-League. And would it help the players? Yes, if they are given a free path to explore the pros but to ultimately opt to return to college play.

“Why not let — because it’s so flexible — let these kids stay in stay in the draft and if they don’t get drafted, go back to college?” Cuban said.

ESPN has reported that some teams want the draft to be pushed back to Aug. 1 or later (rather than the present June 25 plan). Frankly, many media outlets seem to simply be guessing at things here, including as it regards the resumption of the 2019-20 season. That's especially apparent now that the White House has gotten involved, via President Donald Trump's "Re-Open America'' sports committee, upon which Cuban serves.

But rather than guess, maybe we should all be brainstorming.

“This is the opportunity to really look at things that didn’t work well before,'' Cuban said, "and change it all. And you know what? I’m going to throw it out there. If the NCAA can’t get it right, maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the NCAA.''