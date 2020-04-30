Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Cuban Suggests Major Change In NBA Draft - And In The NCAA

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks boss Mark Cuban is now the first to admit there is a load of uncertainty about when and if the NBA can get back to "business as usual,'' or even some version of that. We just saw the NFL conduct its draft process in an orderly and entertaining way despite the COVID-19 crisis.

So maybe the NBA can do the same. Or, maybe, Cuban suggests, the NBA could even do it better.

“I’d like to see the draft expand from more than two rounds to three or four,'' Cuban said recently to University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari on the Coffee With Cal podcast. "By doing that we create more doors and opportunities and more certainty with players … Expand the number of rounds. Open up more slots for guys,”

On the one hand, again, before we alter the format of the 2020 NBA Draft, we probably need to make certain it will occur. On the other hand, maybe part of Cuban's point is that this NBA "hiatus'' offers an opportunity for league-wide self-reflection and maybe change. The Mavs owner's proposed alteration would certainly help the NBA. We'll assume it would help the G-League. And would it help the players? Yes, if they are given a free path to explore the pros but to ultimately opt to return to college play.

“Why not let — because it’s so flexible — let these kids stay in stay in the draft and if they don’t get drafted, go back to college?” Cuban said.

ESPN has reported that some teams want the draft to be pushed back to Aug. 1 or later (rather than the present June 25 plan). Frankly, many media outlets seem to simply be guessing at things here, including as it regards the resumption of the 2019-20 season. That's especially apparent now that the White House has gotten involved, via President Donald Trump's "Re-Open America'' sports committee, upon which Cuban serves.

But rather than guess, maybe we should all be brainstorming.

“This is the opportunity to really look at things that didn’t work well before,'' Cuban said, "and change it all. And you know what? I’m going to throw it out there. If the NCAA can’t get it right, maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the NCAA.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH - Mavs Luka Doncic: Nike ‘Put Me In A Video Game!’

Mavs Luka Doncic: Nike ‘Put Me In A Video Game!’ As Part of Jordan Brand Sneakers Release

Mike Fisher

Mavs Made 1984 NBA Draft Trade Offer for Michael Jordan

Yes, The Dallas Mavericks Made A 1984 NBA Draft Trade Offer for Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls Said 'No.' You Know How It Turned Out

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic's First Official Jordan Brand Sneaker To Release Thursday

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Finally Receiving His First Official Jordan Brand Sneaker Release On April 30th.

Matt Galatzan

'The Last Dance,' Dallas Style: Rodman, Sex, Drugs & The Mavs

The Last Dance' Is Reintroducing The World to Dennis Rodman. We Knew Him Briefly Back When It Was Sex, Drugs & The Dallas Mavericks

Mike Fisher

Dirk From Mavs Mountain: Title Team Had 'Love' & 'No Egos'

Dirk Nowitzki Speaks From Mavs Mountain: Our Title Team Won Because It Had All 'Love' and 'No Egos'

Mike Fisher

Texas Gov. Abbott Decision Means Mavs Could Open Practice Facilities on May 8

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will let stay-at-home order expire April 30. That means the NBA's Dallas Maverick could open their practice facilities on May 8

BriAmaranthus

Rick Carlisle Reviews His Moment Vs. Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance'

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle Reviews His Moment Vs. Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance'

Mike Fisher

'Jet' Terry Protege Chennedy Carter To WNBA: 'Hollywood' Time

A Jason 'Jet' Terry Protege, DFW's Chennedy Carter, Makes The Leap To The WNBA And It's A Family Hoops Tradition

Dorothy Gentry

Whitt's End: Jerry Jones Vs. Jerry Krause? It's Not Even Close

Whitt's End: Jerry Jones Vs. Jerry Krause? It's Not Even Close - Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Luka Doncic Could Surpass Dirk As Mavs Greatest Star, Cuban Says

Luka Doncic Could Surpass Dirk Nowitzki As The Dallas Mavericks' Greatest Star, Owner Mark Cuban Says - And Wouldn't That Be Something?

Mike Fisher