SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Cuban: We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' LeBron

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The way most of us recall it, when the Dallas Mavericks opposed LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, we were watching the best, smartest star in the world.

No, not Dirk Nowitzki - though he qualified, too.

LeBron James.

But that's not the way Mavs owner Mark Cuban thinks of that LeBron in comparison with the LeBron that is now leading the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 Finals.

“It’s night-and-day,” Cuban said of James' advancement as a player. “He has the basketball-IQ level now; he’s just a basketball savant. The way he sees and reads what’s happening on the court in real time and stays three steps ahead is incredible. And that’s what makes him special - in addition to his athleticism.''

READ MORE: LeBron Fuel in Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk & Mavs

But hasn't James - who that year was denied by Dirk and company in a way that still haunts "The King'' - always had that?

Cuban says no.

"He didn’t have that (back in 2011),'' the owner said in an interview with basketballnews.com. "We would run a zone against him and he would hesitate and not know what to do. He’s not going to hesitate now. He knows exactly what’s coming and what to do and anticipates it.''

The Lakers lead the Miami Heat in this series 3-1, with Game 5 slated for Friday ... and James on his way to yet another title. And Cuban says it's largely about BBIQ.

“He can talk to you about a basketball game and every single play that’s happened like some of us would talk about a book that we just read,'' Cuban said. "Those two things are enormous differences. He can now beat you in so many different ways. He’s still athletic enough. His skill-set has improved. His passing. But those all tie back to his basketball IQ and that’s something that wasn’t as developed as it is now.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA 2K Heavily Features Mavs, Doncic in 2K21 Next-Gen Preview

NBA 2K previewed their Next Gen Gameplay for NBA 2K21 on Tuesday, showing major love to Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic and owner Mark Cuban in the process.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Dwight Powell Named One of Five Recipients of NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Known for his work off of the court as much as on it, Dwight Powell was awarded as one of five recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, presented by Kaiser Permanente

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: 'Playoff Rondo' (Yuck!) & Where To Hear Mavs Games?

Whitt's End: 'Playoff Rondo' (Yuck!) & Where To Hear Dallas Mavs Games? - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Step Back Pod: Our Ideal Mavs Starting 5, Pursuing Jerami Grant, and Would DeMar DeRozan fit?

On this week's Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat before answering many listeners' questions in their Dallas Mavericks Offseason Mailbag 3.0

Dalton Trigg

LeBron Fuel in Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk & Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' Fuel in These NBA Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk Nowitzki & Your Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher

Three Reasons Montrezl Harrell Doesn’t Make Sense for the Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks are rumored to have interest in Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell this offseason, but there are a lot of hurdles to get over before it could even think about becoming a reality.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Luka Doncic Jersey Sales Surge in 2020

No. 1 in Mavs' fans hearts, No. 2 in NBA jersey sales, Luka Doncic keeps reaching new heights

BriAmaranthus

Can Mark Cuban Help Save Delonte West's Life?

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is Meeting With Delonte West And Offering Treatment Help

Mike Fisher

Oladipo & Turner 'Want Out'; Should Mavs Want In?

A Report Says A Pair Of Pacers Standouts, Victor Oladipo & Myles Turner 'Want Out'; Should The Dallas Mavs Want In?

Mike Fisher

Watching Dragic: Mavs Luka Idol Helps Heat To NBA Finals

Watching Dragic: He Was Almost A Member Of The Dallas Mavs, But Now We Observe As Luka Doncic's Pal Advances In Miami

Mike Fisher