Mavs Cuban: We're Watching A 'Night-And-Day' LeBron

DALLAS - The way most of us recall it, when the Dallas Mavericks opposed LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, we were watching the best, smartest star in the world.

No, not Dirk Nowitzki - though he qualified, too.

LeBron James.

But that's not the way Mavs owner Mark Cuban thinks of that LeBron in comparison with the LeBron that is now leading the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 Finals.

“It’s night-and-day,” Cuban said of James' advancement as a player. “He has the basketball-IQ level now; he’s just a basketball savant. The way he sees and reads what’s happening on the court in real time and stays three steps ahead is incredible. And that’s what makes him special - in addition to his athleticism.''

But hasn't James - who that year was denied by Dirk and company in a way that still haunts "The King'' - always had that?

Cuban says no.

"He didn’t have that (back in 2011),'' the owner said in an interview with basketballnews.com. "We would run a zone against him and he would hesitate and not know what to do. He’s not going to hesitate now. He knows exactly what’s coming and what to do and anticipates it.''

The Lakers lead the Miami Heat in this series 3-1, with Game 5 slated for Friday ... and James on his way to yet another title. And Cuban says it's largely about BBIQ.

“He can talk to you about a basketball game and every single play that’s happened like some of us would talk about a book that we just read,'' Cuban said. "Those two things are enormous differences. He can now beat you in so many different ways. He’s still athletic enough. His skill-set has improved. His passing. But those all tie back to his basketball IQ and that’s something that wasn’t as developed as it is now.”