Fan WATCH: Mavs Celebrate Launch of 'City Jerseys'

The Dallas Mavericks carry on the NBA 75 theme by honoring the franchise's historic moments at the American Airlines Center

Every year, the NBA pumps out new jerseys for each franchise. More merchandise means more revenue. It's a fun and profitable.

The Dallas Mavericks 2021-2022 "City Edition'' uniforms do more than look good; they tell a story. According to Nike exec Aaron Cain, the new uniforms pay homage to the earlier years of the franchise in addition to the Dirk Nowitzki era. Both periods have a rich history worth sharing.

Fittingly, Dallas will debut the history-honoring city edition jerseys vs. the league-defining Boston Celtics franchise on Nov 6, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Instead of merely premiering the jerseys, the Dallas franchise concocted an event commemorating the Mavericks' 42-year history with six notable moments.

Where else better to celebrate the history of the Mavericks than the American Airlines Center? The team will host the Mixtape Launch before debuting the city edition jerseys vs. the Boston Celtics.

Prepare yourself for a trip down Memory Lane as the Party on the Plaza features guest speakers J.J. Barea, Shawn Marion and Rolando Blackman. From the franchise's early years to Nowitzki reaching the 30,000-points milestone, those three men had a front-row seat for some of the Mavericks' most significant moments.

The franchise's memorable occurrences coincide with the "City Edition'' artistic design. Part of the jersey's inspiration stems from the 1980's era, evident in the white cowboy hat favored by late founder Don Carter. Furthermore, the jersey also highlights the championship-level effort in 2011.

Here is an excerpt from the Mavericks Mixtape Launch press release:

"The beloved Nike NBA Hardwood Classic style is reworked with design uniform details from each of the six iconic franchise moments - the colorway, chest wordmark, “M Hat” logo and numbers crafted from 1984, the neckline and side panels borrowed from the 2011 Championship year, and the neck taping, belt buckle, and short vent details emulate 2019, the year Dirk symbolically passes the torch to Luka.''

Along with the highlights of the Mavs' NBA title-clinching game, Dallas will honor the franchise's comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2011 Western Conference Finals.

Although the 2011 NBA championship stands as the highest honor in Mavericks' history, the moment Nowitzki scored the 30,000th point of his career encapsulated the league importance of the German-born mid-range shot perfectionist.

As Nowitzki's time was ending, remarkably, Dallas found the next player to take the franchise baton. In 2019, during the Mavericks' final home game, Nowitzki passed the torch to Luka Doncic.

All of the aforementioned moments will get their time in the sun during the Mixtape Launch. Make sure to get there early as the party is sure to pack up the venue. The festivities run from 6-7 p.m. CT.

Come for the jerseys, stay for the memories.