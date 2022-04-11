Skip to main content

Relive Classic Mavs-Jazz Moment

Social media highlighted a memorable play 14 years ago by a Mavs all-time great.

With the 75th NBA season coming to an end, fans are revisiting classic plays from the best players ever. 

The Twitter post below gave Dallas Maverick fans a chance to relive this Dirk Nowitzki game-winning bucket against the Utah Jazz in 2008.

The 2007 MVP had countless amazing moments over his legendary 21-year career. 

Nowitzki is up there with the best to ever play. He will forever be immortalized in Mavs history and had his jersey was retired on Jan. 4.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic's Calf, Gearing Up For Playoffs

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Grant Afseth53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Pop Knows Best: Kidd Praised For Culture Change

First-year Mavs coach Jason Kidd credited for the team's turnaround by the league's all-time winningest coach.

By Joe Zochert4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Jazz
Play

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 1 Scheduled; Will Luka Doncic Play?

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will open the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday. Luka Doncic's calf injury remains the focus.

By Grant Afseth13 hours ago
13 hours ago

This bucket by Nowitzki is definitely up there as a favorite, with the Mavs outlasting the Jazz after a bank-in 3 by Deron Williams. 

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, 2011 NBA Finals, Miami Heat

Nowitzki was highlighted in the NBA's top-75 players of all time.

dirk jess 41

Nowitzki and his wife, Jessica, celebrated his jersey retirement earlier this year in January.

dirk 4

Even though retired since 2019, Nowitzki still has an impact on the Mavericks.

Utah is the Mavs' first-round opponent this year. Perhaps the anniversary of this highlight against the Jazz is a good omen going into the playoffs. 

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

With Nowitzki retire, Doncic has taken up the challenge of leading Dallas back to a championship.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Mitchell and the Jazz is Dallas' likely first-round opponent.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic and the Nuggets are also a possible opponent in the first round.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic's Calf, Gearing Up For Playoffs

By Grant Afseth53 minutes ago
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

Pop Knows Best: Kidd Praised For Culture Change

By Joe Zochert4 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Jazz
News

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 1 Scheduled; Will Luka Doncic Play?

By Grant Afseth13 hours ago
USATSI_18060362
News

Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Suffers Calf Injury Ahead of Playoffs

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Sweep Spurs in Finale; Dallas to Face Utah in First Round

By Dalton Trigg14 hours ago
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers
News

He Can’t Miss!: Dwight Powell Breaks Mavs Record For Consecutive Shots Made

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs
News

Mavericks vs. Spurs Gameday: 3 Keys to Watch

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

'Ready To Play': Mavs Unbothered By Nuggets, Jazz Playoff Matchups

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago