Relive Classic Mavs-Jazz Moment

With the 75th NBA season coming to an end, fans are revisiting classic plays from the best players ever.

The Twitter post below gave Dallas Maverick fans a chance to relive this Dirk Nowitzki game-winning bucket against the Utah Jazz in 2008.

The 2007 MVP had countless amazing moments over his legendary 21-year career.

Nowitzki is up there with the best to ever play. He will forever be immortalized in Mavs history and had his jersey was retired on Jan. 4.

This bucket by Nowitzki is definitely up there as a favorite, with the Mavs outlasting the Jazz after a bank-in 3 by Deron Williams.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki was highlighted in the NBA's top-75 players of all time. Nowitzki and his wife, Jessica, celebrated his jersey retirement earlier this year in January. Even though retired since 2019, Nowitzki still has an impact on the Mavericks.

Utah is the Mavs' first-round opponent this year. Perhaps the anniversary of this highlight against the Jazz is a good omen going into the playoffs.