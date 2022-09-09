Dirk Nowitzki Intrigued By Tyler Dorsey's Potential for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks used one of their two-way contract slots to sign Tyler Dorsey earlier in the offseason … and so far, he’s making them look really smart.

Dorsey has rapidly emerged as a pivotal contributor for Greece in EuroBasket 2022 alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has performed so well that Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki spent some time talking about him.

"I welcomed Tyler to the Mavs, he made a bunch of threes against Italy, I am happy for him,” Nowitzki told Eurohoops.net. "He is a very good shooter, he can also handle the ball. We are excited for him and hope he will have a good camp, but we are excited about him."

It’s no secret that the Mavs could use some extra scoring and playmaking off the bench with Jalen Brunson gone and Spencer Dinwiddie moving up to the starting lineup with Luka Doncic. Since Dallas hasn’t addressed that need with a trade, that means Dorsey should have a real shot at making the Mavs’ 15-man roster and securing a spot in coach Jason Kidd’s rotation.

Dorsey passed up the most lucrative contract offer of his career with Olympiacos to take a two-way deal with the Mavs, so he obviously believes he’s hungry and determined enough to stick around in his second NBA stint.

During the group phase of EuroBasket, Dorsey averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 46.9 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

Greece will play the Czech Republic in the first round of the EuroBasket knockout tournament on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. CT. The game will be available on ESPN+.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.