SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Draft Arizona Wing Josh Green - Who Thinks It's 'A Great Fit'

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks were in desperate need of wing depth heading into the 2020 NBA Draft, and on Wednesday night they got some help, selecting Arizona three-and-D prospect Josh Green with the 18th overall selection.

“In our range (at 18), Josh was a guy that was at the top of our list,'' Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said.

Green is known as an athletic marvel, who thrives on the defensive end of the floor, both in skill and in tenacity. 

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Draft Big Board: Desires at 18 and 31

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 210 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Green has the ability to guard multiple positions and should be able to help alleviate some of the issues the Mavs had on the defensive end of the floor last season ... and maybe do so immediately. 

More from Carlisle: “Terrific two-way player. Terrific athlete. ... What we needed first for our roster were wing defenders who can shoot, score and hopefully make plays. We feel he's a ready-to-go 3-and-D guy.''

During his freshman season at Arizona, Green was lauded as one of the best defenders in all of college basketball and finished the year averaging 1.5 steals per game. 

Offensively, Green is still a bit of a work in progress in some areas, where he averaged 12 points and just under three assists on 42-percent from the field, and 36-percent from beyond the arc. 

READ MORE: NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Use Pick No. 18 on Josh Green

According to DallasBasketball.com's draft guru, Richard Stayman, Green is an excellent finisher around the rim but needs to improve his shot-making on pull-up jumpers and fine-tune his ball-handling as well. 

On the whole, however, it seems with Green that the Mavs have found a player that they can plug in immediately, who will help improve in multiple areas of need, which can be hard to find in a mid-first-round pick. 

And what did the 20-year-old Green, a native of Australia, think before the draft about possibly landing in Dallas?

“Definitely the next couple of years, they’re a championship-contender team,'' he said. "Me being able to come in and play defense, just being versatile and hitting open shots, I think it would be a great fit.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Draft Board Pod: Bane, Green or Bey - Which Prospect Tops the List?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com’s NBA draft expert Richard Stayman to talk about which players the Dallas Mavericks should consider drafting if they end up keeping their two draft picks.

Dalton Trigg

by

Allegrodish

Mavs Draft at No. 31: Tyrell Terry of Stanford

Dallas Mavs Draft at No. 31: Guard Tyrell Terry of Stanford

Matthew Postins

BREAKING: Mavs Trading Seth Curry For Josh Richardson and Pick - NBA Rumor Tracker

BREAKING: Mavs Trading Seth Curry For Josh Richardson and Pick - NBA Rumor Tracker

Mike Fisher

VIDEO: 'It's 33% Each Way' - A Donnie Mavs Misdirect On NBA Draft Night

VIDEO: 'It's 33% Each Way' - A GM Donnie Nelson Misdirect From the Dallas Mavericks On NBA Draft Night

Mike Fisher

Mavs Draft Big Board: Who Does Dallas Desire at 18 and 31?

The NBA Draft is finally upon us, and the Mavs are in prime position to make some noise. So what direction could they take on draft night?

Richard Stayman

Center Willie Cauley-Stein Opts Out of his Dallas Mavs Contract

Center Willie Cauley-Stein Opts Out of his Dallas Mavs Contract

Mike Fisher

Hot Spot: Scouting DFW Prospects In NBA Draft

DFW has been growing in the basketball landscape, and could take another step forward in the 2020 NBA Draft

Richard Stayman

Donnie On Mavs' 'Next Step' & Attaining An 'Over-The-Top' Player

GM Donnie Nelson Tells Us His Dallas Mavs 'Are Positioned To Take The Next Step' ... Especially If They Can Add An 'Over-The-Top' Player

Mike Fisher

2020 NBA Draft: How To Watch Mavs Moves

A primer for Dallas Mavs fans for the 2020 NBA Draft tonight

Matthew Postins

NBA Draft Donuts: Bold Mavs Predictions - Trade? Lottery Pick?

Our bold predictions for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Draft and beyond, via 'The 75-Member Staff ... in Mavs Donuts

BriAmaranthus