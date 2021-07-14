DraftKings Slots Mavs' Luka Doncic As 2022 NBA MVP Favorite

When setting the early odds for the 2022 NBA MVP Award, DraftKings Sportsbook has Mavs' Luka Doncic as the favorite.

DALLAS - It's never easy winning the NBA MVP award but Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will widely be considered a serious contender for many seasons to come.

For the 2021-22 season, the way-too-early betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook already have Doncic slated as the favorite to take home the honor.

As it currently stands, Doncic (+400) is the favorite to win the award with Joel Embiid (+700), Kevin Durant (+800), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+800), and Stephen Curry (+800) all round out the top five.

In an NBA season marred with injuries to countless notable players, the race for the 2021 MVP felt just as much about health as it did about impact on the court.

That's not to say that Nikola Jokic was not well-deserving because he certainly was. Leading a team to the third seed in the Western Conference while posting averages of 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists is incredible.

Doncic was the favorite to win the 2021 NBA MVP prior to the start of this season. The slow start the Mavericks got off to ended up putting him out of the minds of voters. Finishing with the fifth seed was not quite enough, either.

