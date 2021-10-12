Luka & KP: Mavs Dress Rehearsal vs. Charlotte Hornets

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were limited to the first half in the first two preseason games, will play "starter minutes."

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for their final two preseason games, beginning with a nationally televised matchup vs. the Charlotte Hornets and reigning Rookie of the Year,LaMelo Ball. The game will be a dress rehearsal for the Mavs, who do not plan to rest any players like they did in the first two exhibition wins.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were limited to the first half in the first two preseason games, will play "starter minutes," according to coach Jason Kidd, meaning the duo will see game time into the fourth quarter.

Doncic has picked up right where he left off, playing sensationally in the Dallas' victories; recording 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in 16 minutes vs. the Jazz and totaling 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds against the Clippers.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas, only Tyrell Terry (not with team) will be out.

FLASHBACK: Last season, the Mavs finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Clippers.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-0) at CHARLOTTE HORNETS (1-2)

WHEN: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs' preseason concludes on the road on Oct. 15 when the Mavericks face the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Kidd has confidence in Porzingis' abilities... Going as far as to say that he believes Porzinigis will be an All-Star this season.

“I think he has the skill-set to be an All-Star. He is an All-Star in this league. Sometimes we judge people unfairly because of injuries or other things that are going on, and we expect them to be robots or be All-Stars every year."