LISTEN: Is Mavs 'Dynamic Duo' of Doncic & Porzingis Back to Stay?

Things haven't been the smoothest for the 8-4 Dallas Mavericks this season, but on Friday night, they finally controlled a game from start to finish in a 123-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs, thanks in large part to the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic notched his first triple double of the season with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. Porzingis also put up 32 points of his own to go with seven rebounds and three blocks.

“We have that confidence in each other that (makes us) want to share the ball," said Porzingis of his team's growing chemistry. "We want to make the other team pay for the mismatches, and we’re just taking advantage of it. I think the more we play this way, the more comfortable you’ll get and the better we’ll read each other.”

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Jay Appaji of Mavs Film Room to recap the Mavs' comfortable win over the Spurs. How much of Doncic and Porzingis playing like superstars together consistently is on them, and how much of it is on Jason Kidd's play style? Does less mean more for this team when it comes to Dwight Powell's minutes? What do we expect from the Mavs in this upcoming tough stretch of games that features the Nuggets, Suns and Clippers?

