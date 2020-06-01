Dallas Basketball
Mavs Ex Steve Nash Heading To Canada Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - We know Steve Nash as a former member of the Dallas Mavericks in their (and his) formative years. Others know him as an MVP with the Phoenix Suns. But in his homeland?

He's "Captain Canada'' - and so it is a special thrill for him to be inducted in his country’s Sports Hall of Fame.

“The greatest experience of my career was playing the Olympic Games for Canada,” Nash noted in his 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech.

Nash, a Victoria native and former Canadian Olympic team captain will lead the Class of 2020, as announced earlier this week.

Nash was an eight-time All-Star and a back-to-back MVP after having come from - relatively speaking - nowhere. ... "nowhere'' being British Columbia, where Nash grew up playing soccer and hockey.

“I started playing this game when I was 13 years old,'' he said. "I went to a new school and met a group of guys who, for some reason, played basketball. I played soccer and hockey. This was a new game to me. I played on our eighth-grade team and we were overconfident and cocky and formed a bond that was unbelievable.

"That love and passion for the game,'' Nash said. "is the thread of everything I have accomplished.''

Nash was traded to Dallas from Phoenix two decades ago, on the same day the Mavs obtained Dirk Nowitzki via the NBA Draft. Under then-new owner Mark Cuban and Dirk, Michael Finley and Nash, a foundation was established that led - even after Nash's free-agency departure back to Phoenix - to Dallas' pair of NBA Finals appearances in ensuing years.

