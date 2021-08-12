Dallas Mavs Fall Short 81-80 In Double OT Loss To Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks now hold an 0-2 record to start their Las Vegas summer league schedule following an 81-80 double OT loss to the Utah Jazz.

DALLAS - It took two overtime periods for an outcome to be reached, but finally, the Dallas Mavericks ultimately fell short 81-80 at the hands of the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the team's summer league schedule.

It's difficult to envision a worse possible start than what the Mavericks put together in this game -- trailing 10-0 in the early going. Both teams relied on the free throw line to offset poor efficiency from both the field and beyond the arc. The Jazz led 18-17 through the first quarter.

Tyrell Terry led the Mavericks during the second quarter with seven points. He played a pivotal role in Dallas outscoring the Jazz by a 21-15 margin within the frame -- resulting in a 38-33 lead at halftime.

After a few minutes into the third quarter, Terry went down with a groin injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Carlik Jones was relied upon and he was quite underwhelming to close the period. He went 1-of-4 (25.0%) from the floor with 2 turnovers all while being a -10 in plus-minus.

Without Terry to lead the charge, the Mavericks were outscored by a five-point margin in the third quarter. Robert Franks and Eugene Omoruyi did their best to keep Dallas afloat by combining for 11 points in the frame, despite Jones' shortcomings.

Facing a 59-54 deficit to begin the fourth quarter, the Mavericks seemingly went away from Jones as he logged just over a minute of action in the period. Dallas took advantage of a strong group effort from Omoruyi, Franks, and Devontae Shuler within this stretch.

Franks and Shuler provided some hot perimeter shooting in the final period as they went 4-of-5 (80.0%) and totaled 12 combined points. Without Terry on the floor, both players played a pivotal role in keeping the Mavericks afloat from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Omoruyi was doing dirty work inside to create some balance and tacked up a team-most seven points. At one point, Omoruyi had a putback with 7.8 seconds left that gave the Mavericks a 75-72 lead.

Elijah Hughes knocked down a game-tying three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in regulation. The shot ultimately forced overtime as Nate Hinton was unable to make something happen on a drive to the rim against a congested paint.

Neither team was able to create separation in the first overtime period, which lasted for just two minutes instead of the traditional five minutes in regular NBA action. This required a 'sudden death' outcome in a second overtime to decide the outcome.

Trent Forrest was sent to the free throw line and splitting his pair of attempts was enough to constitute a victory for the Jazz.

Hinton, one of the Mavericks' two-way contract recipients in 2020-21, put together a concerning outing. He finished with just nine points and went 4-of-18 (22.2%) from the field while coming up empty on all five of his takes from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks received an impactful outing from Tyrell Terry, who finished with an efficient 10 points. His performance was cut short after 17 minutes. Dallas received a total of 33 points between Franks (17) and Omoruyi (16). Franks managed to make five shots from beyond the arc while Omoruyi went 7-of-10 (70.0%) on free throws.

Following yet another summer league loss, the Mavericks now hold an 0-2 record to start things off in Las Vegas. Next up is a matchup with the Denver Nuggets at 2 p.m. on Saturday (NBA TV).