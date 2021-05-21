Mavs Increase Fan Capacity For Playoffs, Host Vaccine Clinic

You can attend a Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game and get your COVID-19 vaccine shot, all at the same time in the same place.

DALLAS - You can attend a Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game and get your COVID-19 vaccine shot, all at the same time in the same place.

The Mavericks will increase attendance for postseason play to near full capacity at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Additionally, the Mavs have partnered with the City of Dallas, to host COVID-19 vaccination events outside on the plaza level for Texas residents aged 18 and older.

[READ MORE: Dallas Mavs Injury Update for Maxi Kleber in NBA Playoffs]

The Texas Military Department Mobile Vaccination Team will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for games three and four. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games. Vaccine recipients should plan on being observed for 15 minutes after receiving the shot.

The clinics are from 6-10 pm on Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30.

General public can buy tickets beginning Saturday Mat 22 at noon. Masks are still required for all fans inside the arena, when they aren’t eating or drinking.

In the recent months, the AAC has increased capacity from 8,000 to 12,000, to now 15,000 fans. Of course, the team loves the extra energy and the home court advantage. Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis played their first NBA experience in the 'bubble' in Orlando last season, so this will be a whole new experience for the duo.

Last season in the ‘bubble,' Dallas fell to the same Clippers team in six games. This series was highlighted by Doncic's buzzer-beater three-pointer which evened the series 2-2. The rematch begins at 3:30 p.m. CT, Saturday May 22 in LA.

[READ MORE: Luka or Steph? Who Would You Rather Guard?]