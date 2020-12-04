Dallas Mavs 2020-21 season schedule released (first half)

DALLAS - Mark your calendars for Dallas Mavericks basketball! The schedule for the first 37 of the 72 scheduled games (shortened season) have been released. The team has not yet released if fans will be allowed at American Airlines Center.

Three takeaways from the released schedule:

1. Home Sweet Home

After a three-game West Coast trip to begin the year, the Mavericks home-opener will finally be played on December 30th vs. the Charlotte Hornets. This season, the Mavs will celebrate their 20th season playing at American Airlines Center in Dallas and their 41st season in history.

2. Early Road Warriors

Of the Mavs 37 games, they play 19 at home and 18 on the road. However, 11 of Dallas' first 16 games are on on road, including the first three at Phoenix Suns (Dec. 23), Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 25) and Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 27).

The Christmas matchup with LeBron James (Luka Doncic's idol) and the defending-champion Lakers will mark the team’s first Christmas Day game since 2011.

3. Loving February

The Mavs are staying put in Dallas in the beginning of February with a massive seven-game home stand. In that stretch, the Mavs host Golden State (Feb. 4 and 6), Minnesota (Feb. 8), Atlanta (Feb. 10), New Orleans (Feb. 12), Portland (Feb. 14) and Detroit (Feb. 17)

BONUS: All eyes on Dallas

Dallas is scheduled to play 16 nationally televised games during the first half of the season, including six on ESPN, four on TNT, three on ABC and three on NBA TV.

Below is the schedule:

The second half schedule (games played from March 11 to May 16, 2021) will be released likely in February, for COVID-19 reasons.

This season marks a decade since the Mavericks first and only NBA championship in 2011. With stars Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis getting major defensive help, could the 2020-21 season be the Mavericks' chance to bring the world title back to Dallas?

I want to win the championship,'' Doncic said. "And that's the goal we're going to enter this year as a whole group."