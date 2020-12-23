Mavs GAMEDAY: 'Promises, Promises' Vs. Suns in NBA Opener

'Promises, Promises' In Mavs GAMEDAY: Dallas Mavericks Basketball is Back, As The NBA Darlings Travel to Phoenix for The 2020-21 Season-Opener

After an offseason like no other, the Dallas Mavericks will finally return to regular-season action Wednesday night, facing off against the Phoenix Suns in what promises to be an exciting season-opener.

And speaking of "promises''? These two Western Conference teams are entering the 2020-2021 season with high expectations and exciting additions.

READ MORE: Mavs NBA-Opener Donuts: 'Nervous' Or 'Excited' About Luka and Pals?

The Mavericks took the league by storm last season, finishing as a tough seventh seed (only three wins behind the third seed) and displayed flashes of brilliance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. With the addition of Josh Richardson, European duo Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis (traveling with the team this week while rehabbing his knee) will aim to compete for an NBA title.

Following an impressive 8-0 win streak in the NBA ‘bubble’, the Phoenix Suns were determined this offseason to end their ten-year playoff drought, bringing in all-star guard Chris Paul to play alongside emerging superstar Devin Booker and talented big man Deandre Ayton.

PRESEASON SUMMARY: The Mavericks impressed in their first exhibition matches, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks twice and falling in an overtime game to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Phoenix had a disappointing preseason, losing all four games to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

READ MORE: 'Limitless Luka' Doncic Can Carry Dallas Mavs to NBA Title - NOW

INJURY UPDATE: For Dallas, Porzingis has been ruled out for the opener and is expected to return from his offseason knee surgery in January. The Suns will be short-handed as well, ruling out Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric, and Abdel Nader.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 - 9:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Southwest.

THE FINAL WORD: "I think we're ready. I think we're all on the same page..." - Dwight Powell.