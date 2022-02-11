Skip to main content

Mavs Talk: Dallas ‘Building Something Great’ Says Doncic

Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic says Dallas is ‘building something great’ after 112-105 win over Los Angeles Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks began an eventful Thursday by trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards and then ended it with a 112-105 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a career-high night, scoring 51 points (28 in the first quarter), nine rebounds, and six assists.

After the game, Doncic commented on what had transpired earlier in the day:

"Obviously we're going to miss KP. We're building something great here. ... We wish him the best."

Dorian-Finney Smith, whose contract was just extended, contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

USATSI_17494304
USATSI_17625918
USATSI_17657520

This was Dallas’s fourth-consecutive win, elevating the Mavericks’ overall record to 33-23.

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Doncic on his career-high performance:

"Great. Amazing. I didn't even know I had 28 (in the first quarter).”

Doncic on his trust in management:

Mavs Talk: Dallas 'Building Something Great' Says Doncic

Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic says Dallas is 'building something great' after 112-105 win over Los Angeles Clippers

USATSI_17657520
"You can ask Nico [Harrison]. I trust him."

Doncic on Jalen Brunson’s recent performance:

"He's playing out of his mind. He's playing amazing. ... He's obviously going to be well paid."

Finney-Smith on his extension:

"My momma worked at Church's [Chicken] my first three years in the NBA. Once I got the number, it was a done deal."

USATSI_17657016
USATSI_17657017
USATSI_17657506

Jason Kidd on Doncic’s performance:

'He just read the defense and did everything he was supposed to do tonight."

Kidd on not having a second star:

"It could be a team that we have no second star. We've seen teams like that that win championships. ... In 2011 it was Dirk and we were a bunch of burgers."

On Saturday night, the Mavericks will travel back to Los Angeles to face the Clippers once again.

C29A731A-385A-4574-A5AB-3E749A43FC7F
