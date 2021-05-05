Mavs Talk: ‘Hot’ Hardaway - But 'Fluid' Role For Richardson?

Just days after dropping a career-high of 42 points in Detroit, Tim Hardaway Jr. continued his electric play, scoring 36 points on 10 three-pointers in Tuesday night’s 127-113 away win over the Miami Heat.

With his 10 completed threes, Hardaway Jr. tied the Dallas Mavericks’ single-game three-pointer record. Here was Hardaway’s reaction: "When you have been hot like that, had it going, you're not really focused on any records or anything like that. The game was just coming to me."

Mavericks star Luka Doncic also had a solid performance with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Off the bench, rookie Josh Green had his most impressive game yet.

READ MORE: Tim Hardaway Jr. Makes History In Mavs' Win Against Heat

READ MORE: Dorian Finney-Smith Birthday - But He's Giving Gifts To Mavs

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Carlisle on Green's performance:

"He's got one thing that you can't teach, and that is just an unbelievable heart to compete and give energy."

Carlisle on Hardaway Jr. returning to Miami:

“He’s had a terrific year and I know that playing in Miami is something that’s important to him. I know it’s special when you go back home"

Carlisle on a tight playoff race:

“We’ve got to stay in the present, we’ve got to stay process-oriented and we’ve got to do the things that bring us success.”

Josh Richardson on lineup fluidity:

“I don’t anticipate fluidity or any of that.”

Carlisle on the same issue:

"I think everything is fluid.''

On Thursday night at 6:30 PM CST, the Mavs (36-28) will face the Brooklyn Nets (43-23) in yet another pivotal matchup for playoff positioning.

CONTINUE READING: Temper, Temper: Luka Doncic Ruling Upheld; Mavs Star One Away From Suspension