Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks look to win their seventh-straight game on Monday vs. Houston Rockets. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets (10-26) in hopes to win their seventh-straight game.

Dallas is coming off a 126-125 crunch time victory over the San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Eve. Luka Doncic hit the game-clinching free throws and grabbed the game-winning rebound to ensure the victory for the Mavericks. Doncic was dominant once again, finishing with 51 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals on 18-of-29 shooting from the floor.

The Rockets lost their third-straight game on New Year's Eve, falling to the New York Knicks, 108-88. Houston jumped out to a hot start, ending the first quarter with a 35-27 lead but was outscored by New York 81-53 for the remaining three quarters.

Here are the 3 big things to watch for tonight's matchup.

Going Streaking

Over the last two weeks, Dallas has played their best basketball of the season.

The Mavs are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped into the No. 4 slot in the Western Conference while Doncic is playing like an MVP and Christian Wood has supplanted himself as the team's starting center.

If the Mavericks are able to beat the Rockets for the third-time in the last nine days, their streak will stretch to seven games, something Dallas hasn't done since 2011.

We all know what happened in 2011.

Just saying.

Defending The Rim

In Dallas' 129-114 victory over Houston on Dec. 29, the Mavs blocked a season-high eight shots, including four of those coming from Wood. The Mavericks also blocked seven shots in their 112-106 win against the Rockets on Dec. 23.

During the current six-game winning streak, the Mavs have been at their best so far this season in defending the basket, specifically Wood, who has blocked two or more shots in eight of the last nine games.

With Wood owning the starting center spot with his attention to defense trending upward, Dallas' overall ceiling has taken a jump and if the Mavericks are able to continue their physicality in the paint and rim protection as a collective, Dallas should win their seventh-straight tonight on the road.

Looking Ahead

Tonight's game marks the end of the favorable stretch on Dallas' schedule, which has helped lead to the six-game winning streak.

Following tonight's matchup against the Rockets, the Mavs play host to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics before Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

With the likes of Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber still out of the lineup, the shorthanded Mavs will be put to the test against two high-caliber playoff teams later this week, which will help show where Dallas stacks up against other potential contenders around the league.

