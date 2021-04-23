Mavs Injury Update: Porzingis Status for Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks shared some insight into Kristaps Porzingis' status for Saturday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

DALLAS - Kristaps Porzingis went down with a sprained left ankle during the early portion of the second half of the Dallas Mavericks' 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Porzingis was battling with Andre Drummond for a rebound and did not quite have his footing under him. He rolled his left ankle and was noticeably in pain. He went to the locker room as a result and was ruled out from returning.

After the game, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle shared what he knew about Porzingis' injury. The severity was 'uncertain' at the time and he wasn't ruled out to potentially play on Saturday.

"Uncertain as to the severity.'. "We're hoping it's not too severe. I don't think he's been ruled out for Saturday yet, but with ankles, a lot of it's about how the player's feeling the next morning.

"So, we'll see where he is tomorrow. He was in pretty good spirits after the game, and he is walking. He isn't in a [protective] boot or anything at this point."

Carlisle also noted that Porzingis 'didn't seem to be feeling that bad' after the game and was in 'good spirits.' The sentiment surrounding the injury was that more information is needed, but the severity was not significant.

On the official injury report, the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks listed Porzingis as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers. A determination of his status for the game isn't expected until closer to tipoff.

Kristaps Porzingis has appeared in 39 games for the Mavericks this season. He is averaging 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while converting on 36.3% of his takes from deep.

