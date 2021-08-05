Mavs Interested in Nicolas Batum, But he’s Back to Clippers

While the Dallas Mavericks have not had the offseason that many fans were expecting, they have still be able to bring in a few quality role players. Among the moves that the team has made, they have signed Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock while also re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic.

There have also been rumors that the Mavs are likely to acquire Goran Dragic from the Toronto Raptors, who acquired the veteran point guard from the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. Dragic wants to play with Luka Doncic and would be a great addition in the back-court.

Granted, the moves that have been made have been underwhelming. Before free agency began, the Mavericks were rumored to be in on Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and other big names.

Outside of the moves that have been made, it was reported that the Mavericks had interest in signing Milwaukee Bucks' forward Bobby Portis. He opted to simply re-sign with the Bucks, but the interest was there. Another free agency target that the Mavs missed on has been made known.

According to a report from ESPN's Marc Stein, the Mavs were among the teams interested in signing Nicolas Batum. He ended up re-signing with the Clippers. Stein stated that the Golden State Warriors were also interested in signing Batum.

"Numerous teams had free-agent interest in Nicolas Batum after his redemptive season with the Clippers … Golden State and Dallas prime among them. Realistically no one was luring him away from Clipperland as well as he played."

Batum would have been a very intriguing addition for the Mavericks. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. In addition to those averages, he shot 46.4 percent from the floor and knocked down 40.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

Should the Mavericks have been able to sign Batum, he would have added more shooting and quality defense to the roster. That has been a point of emphasis for the Mavs this offseason. Dallas didn't end up getting him, but the interest is, well, interesting.

Expect to see the Mavs continue to stay aggressive this offseason. Dragic seems to be a very real possibility, but general manager Nico Harrison and team owner Mark Cuban are always looking to improve the roster. The offseason may not be over yet.